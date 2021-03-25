3 Things to Do When Your Portfolio Loses Value

2. Look at why your investments are down

Maybe the entire stock market lost value due to macroeconomic concerns. Or maybe you own a lot of tech stocks, and something happened that caused investors to be less upbeat about that whole sector's prospects. Regardless, it's a good idea to find out what is sapping the value from your portfolio, because it could clue you in to flaws in your investment strategy.

If the market as a whole is down, that's one thing. But if your portfolio's value has dropped markedly because one sector took a hit, it may be that you're too heavily invested in that sector and need to diversify more. Seeing what's gone wrong will help you figure out your next steps.

3. Avoid making changes until things cool off