3 Things to Know if You Claim Social Security While You're Still Working

3. Benefits that are withheld won't be lost forever

While working and collecting Social Security simultaneously may result in having some benefits withheld, you won't have to forfeit that money permanently. Rather, once you reach FRA, the money that was withheld will be returned to you via a higher monthly benefit, so it's not completely lost. However, if you file for benefits before FRA, that lower monthly benefit will get locked in, so keep that in mind if you're able to continue working in the years leading up to FRA. You may decide you're better off waiting to file as long as you have a decent paycheck to collect. Or, you may decide to live off a combination of a part-time paycheck and your savings to avoid locking in a lower monthly Social Security benefit.