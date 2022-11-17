 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 things to know with student debt forgiveness on hold | PennyWise podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The student loan debt plan is on hold, again, and no one knows if or when it's coming. What could this mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Cecilia Clark, a student loans expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn why this newest hold on the program could take awhile and three things you need to know about right now, including making your loan payments again in the New Year.

The latest from Cecilia Clark at NerdWallet:

More episodes on debt:

