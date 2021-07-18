3 Things to Remember in a Stock Market Crash

Investors can glean lessons from the volatility of different market sectors, as well as the anatomy of the COVID-19 recession. For small-cap tech investors, last week's sell-off can feel like the market is crashing before their eyes. By contrast, many oil and gas investors are just recently feeling like they are out of a bear market. Crashes are relative and can happen without warning. Therefore, it's best to keep a diversified portfolio that can handle changes in sentiment as sectors ping pong between in favor and out of favor.

Commit now to being a (smart) buyer then

James Brumley: It's easy to forget it while stocks are plummeting, but any pullback is a buying opportunity. The bigger, the better. The market's never not recovered from a correction or bear market.

Of course, you still have to stick with names that are actually poised to recover, and steer clear of the stocks that were lucky enough to temporarily catch a tailwind.