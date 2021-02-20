3 Things You Can't Afford to Get Wrong About Social Security

That reduction, however, doesn't have to be permanent. If you withdraw your benefit application and repay all of the benefits you collected within a year of filing, you'll get a do-over with regard to your claim and be allowed to sign up for Social Security again at a later age to secure a higher monthly benefit. Many people, however, don't know about the do-over rule and assume they're stuck with a lower benefit if they've filed early, so don't make that mistake.

3. The rules of delaying benefits

If you want a higher Social Security benefit for life, there's an easy way to get it -- delay your filing past FRA. For each year you do, your benefits will grow by 8%.

But you can't grow your benefits indefinitely. Once you turn 70, you won't be allowed to accrue credits that raise your benefit, so at that point, there's no sense in delaying your claim any longer. In fact, if you don't sign up for Social Security at 70, you'll deny yourself money you're entitled to.

Get schooled on Social Security