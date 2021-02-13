3 Things You Must Do If You're Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement

Once you retire, you'll need your IRA or 401(k) to continue generating growth. And a smart investment strategy can make that happen. You'll often hear that it pays to favor safer investments, like bonds, during retirement, but in reality, you'll still need a sizable chunk of your savings in stocks to generate more growth.

The extent to which you divvy up your retirement-plan investments will depend largely on your age and appetite for risk. If you have a moderate risk tolerance and you're retiring in your late 60s, you may decide to keep about 45% to 50% of your assets in stocks initially, and the rest in bonds. The bond portion of your savings will generate lower returns most likely, but you may also benefit from regular interest payments that provide some stability.

3. Have a well-thought-out withdrawal strategy

Dipping into your retirement plan randomly is a good way to deplete it sooner than you'd like. Rather, you should come up with a withdrawal strategy before retirement.