3 Things You Should Never, Ever Do When the Stock Market Crashes

If you sell your stocks at the first sign of trouble, there's a chance prices could rebound and you'll miss out on those gains. Even worse, if you then decide to buy back the stocks you just sold, you may end up paying more than you sold them for if prices have increased.

2. Stop investing altogether

Market crashes can be unnerving, and it's easy to press pause on investing until the market is less volatile. But the market will always be volatile to some degree, so if you stop investing every time stock prices dip, it will be harder to reach your investing goals.

Rather, it's best to keep investing consistently no matter what the market does. This is called dollar-cost averaging, and it's a strategy that can reduce the impact of volatility on your investments.

With dollar-cost averaging, you'll invest consistently throughout the year. When the market is thriving, stock prices will be higher and you'll pay more for your investments. And when the market is in a slump, prices are lower and you'll pay less for your stocks. Over time, those highs and lows should average out.