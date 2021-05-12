3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes in May

3. Try to time the market by buying stocks at an absolute low

Stock market crashes don't tend to last a single day. They can last weeks, months, or, in more extreme cases, years. Many investors spin their wheels during market crashes by trying to figure out when stocks will truly hit their low point. But doing so could cause you to lose out on prime buying opportunities.

Rather than attempt to time the market when stocks are down, keep a watchlist of companies you're hoping to invest in, and jump when their stocks go on sale. In fact, rather than ask yourself whether you're getting the lowest price for a given stock, ask yourself whether you think that price will go up over time. If the answer is yes, then it's a good time to buy. Period.