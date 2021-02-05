3 Tips for a More Diversified Portfolio

Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're associated with. An S&P 500 index fund, for example, will attempt to mimic the performance of the S&P 500 itself. Index funds allow you to enjoy broad market exposure minus the legwork you might otherwise put in to diversify your holdings, and they're a good bet if you're willing to relinquish a bit of control over your investments (since you don't actually get to choose the companies that go into the funds you buy).

A diverse portfolio could be your ticket to a successful investing career. And remember, it never hurts to check up on your investments and dabble in new market segments as your knowledge and confidence grow. Even if you think you're diversified enough at present, you may want to reassess and throw a few more investments into the mix.

