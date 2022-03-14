 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 Tips for Turning Your 401(k) Into a Million-Dollar Nest Egg

  • 0
3 Tips for Turning Your 401(k) Into a Million-Dollar Nest Egg

If your goal is to accumulate a large amount of wealth in time for retirement, then a 401(k) plan could be your ticket to meeting that objective. The great thing about 401(k)s is that they come with generous contribution limits -- much higher than those offered by IRAs.

But if you're hoping to amass $1 million or more in your 401(k) plan, you'll need the right strategy. Here's how to set yourself up with the nest egg you're hoping for.

1. Start saving early

When it comes to growing a lot of wealth for retirement, time is really your most powerful weapon. And so it pays to start funding your 401(k) from a young age -- even if you're not able to max out.

People are also reading…

In fact, let's say you're never able to max out your 401(k), but rather, you consistently contribute $500 a month to your savings over a 45-year period. If your investments deliver an average annual 8% return, which is several percentage points below the stock market's average, you'll end up with a rather impressive $2.3 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Claim your full employer match

Many companies that offer 401(k) plans also match employee contributions to varying degrees. If your company offers a match, it pays to contribute enough to your 401(k) to snag that match in full. Otherwise, you'll effectively end up forgoing free money.

Remember, too, that when you claim your full company match, that's money you also get to invest. And so over time, getting a few thousand dollars a year from your employer could go a long way.

In fact, let's say your employer puts $3,000 a year into your 401(k), and your plan delivers an 8% average annual return. That will leave you with over $1.1 million after 45 years based on your employer contributions alone.

3. Avoid costly investments

You get a choice as to how you invest the money in your 401(k). You generally can't buy individual stocks, but you can choose what type of funds you want to put your money into.

Most 401(k) plans offer a mix of actively managed mutual funds and index funds. With the former, you can expect to incur higher fees because you're paying for the expertise of stock-picking experts.

But actively managed mutual funds aren't guaranteed to outperform index funds, which are set up to simply match the performance of the different market indexes they're tied to. And so you could end up losing money needlessly to fees without benefiting from stronger returns.

That's why you may want to stick to index funds in your 401(k). Saving all of that money on fees could lead to additional wealth over time.

Gear up for your dream retirement

The right approach to your 401(k) could set the stage for a very comfortable retirement. If your goal is to end up with a million-dollar nest egg, it pays to start funding your 401(k) as early as possible, snag your full employer match, and avoid pesky investment fees that eat away at your returns.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why this tax season is extra frustrating

Why this tax season is extra frustrating

Confusion. Amnesia. New paperwork. Delays getting through to the IRS. These are some of the top pandemic-induced frustrations marking this tax filing season, both for tax preparers and their clients.

Is room service dead? Why you're seeing other, cheaper options taking over.

Is room service dead? Why you're seeing other, cheaper options taking over.

If you haven't traveled and stayed at a hotel in awhile, many things are changing these days. Host Teri Barr is talking with Sally French, Travel Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why the long-time option of ordering room service, may no longer be available at many hotels. Sally also talks about the cost, and how cheaper alternatives are picking up steam to help save you money during your next stay. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News