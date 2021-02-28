3 Tips on How to Get Rich in a Market Crash

It's also worth mentioning that flash crashes and other signs pointing toward doom-and-gloom scenarios are much more common than actual market crashes. We don't have to travel far back in time for an example.

The Nasdaq Composite index got rocked by steep sell-offs on Feb. 23, and technology investors who checked their portfolios early in the day's trading probably saw some gut-wrenching losses. At the worst of the rout, my tech-heavy non-retirement portfolio was down roughly 10% on the day -- certainly cause for concern. However, the market recovered substantially within the day's trading. By the closing bell, my growth portfolio was down only 1.5% -- basically a blip on the radar in the scheme of things.

The broader market, and the Nasdaq in particular, has continued to see volatile swings in subsequent trading, but my portfolio value hasn't come close to touching the recent low hit during the worst of the Nasdaq's recent flash crash. It's certainly possible that tech stocks are due for a bigger near-term pullback that also drags the overall market lower, but that kind of volatility is a risk investors always have to consider, and maintaining a steady approach to building high-quality investment positions will generally serve you well over time.