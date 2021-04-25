3 Tips to Get Through the Next Stock Market Crash

Will the stock market crash in 2021? Early this year, it seemed like it would by virtue of the fact that there was still a pandemic raging, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines was going more slowly than expected, and stocks in general just seemed overvalued.

Fast-forward to the end of April, and while things may be improving on the pandemic front and vaccines have certainly become more widely available, stock values are still exceedingly high. And that means a crash could be coming. But if you play your cards right, even a significant market downturn won't have to hurt you at all. Here are three things you can do to make it through the next one -- whenever it comes.

1. Remind yourself that downturns are normal -- and historically, temporary