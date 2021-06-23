3 Tips to Speed Up Your Retirement Timeline

3. Make plans for a modest lifestyle

The more you're willing to reduce your spending in retirement, the more feasible it'll be to end your career early. Think about what's most important to you. For example, would you prefer to retire on the early side and move into a more modest home, or would you rather keep your larger property even if that means you have to plug away at your job for several more years?

And it's not just housing that you may want or need to downgrade to get to your golden years sooner. You may also need to get on board with spending more of your time on less expensive pastimes like gardening, hiking, or volunteering rather than on hobbies like playing golf or traveling. But if retiring early is important to you, those may be lifestyle adjustments you feel are worth making.

Some people plot out a retirement date while they still have decades to go in their careers, and then stick to that plan. But if you're inspired to speed up your timeline, there are steps you can take to help make it financially feasible. While there's nothing wrong with working until your mid to late 60s or beyond, it's not for everyone, and with the right choices and strategies, you can enjoy the freedom that comes with retiring on the early side.