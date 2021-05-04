3 Top Dividend Stocks for a Better Retirement

Snap-on wasn't spared from the pandemic disruption last year as sales dropped 3.7%. However, things came roaring back with 20% year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter of this year. Granted, we should expect better results based on the complete halt of commerce last March, but this latest news is still highly encouraging.

Stability is the real value that Snap-on delivers for shareholders. The stock has paid consecutive quarterly dividends each period since 1939, which should interest retirees. Snap-on's $1.23 per share quarterly dividend translates to a 2% dividend yield right now. That quarterly distribution has grown rapidly from $0.71 per share in 2017, which is a bullish signal. A low 37% payout ratio shows that the company is pulling in more than enough cash to keep up the current dividend -- and potentially even raise it from here.

