3 Top Investments to Help You Fight Inflation

During the past 30 years, the inflation rate has ranged from a low of 0.1% (2008) to a high of 4.1% (2007). These have been relatively good times when compared to the 1970s, when inflation was as high as 13.3% (1979). But the Federal Reserve has a pretty good record at keeping inflation at bay in contemporary times.

During the same 30-year period, however, the S&P 500 has returned an average annual return of 10.7% growth per year. Even with the inflation high of 4.1% in 2007, an investment in stocks would well surpass that number.

Remember, though, that's an average annual return, so some years will be higher and others will be lower. That's why it's important to have a long-term perspective when investing in any stock, including an index. Over the long term, inflation will rise and fall, but stocks have only gone in one direction -- and that's up.