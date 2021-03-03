3 Top Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is a utility company with 7.9 million retail electric customers and 1.6 million natural gas customers in several states around the Southeast and Great Lakes regions. Utilities are widely considered a recession-proof sector. Electricity and heat are among the last things people will stop consuming during tough times, even if they pull back a bit. Utilities have predictable cash flows, which allows them to pass a substantial amount of profits on to shareholders.

Duke's 2020 full-year adjusted earnings increased slightly from the prior year. The company is forecasting 5% to 7% earnings-per-share (EPS) growth through 2025, and there's reason to trust this outlook. Shareholders are taking a healthy 4.4% dividend yield. The annualized current dividend is $3.86 per share, which is 74% of the forecast earnings next year. That's fairly high, but it should be sustainable for a business like this with stable cash flows. Duke shareholders should expect the stock to hold up better through recessions and produce decent returns, regardless of market conditions.

3. LTC Properties