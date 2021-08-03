3 Top Stocks Under $10

Antero Midstream ultimately supports Antero Resources, so its strategy and results are closely tied to the parent company. Higher volumes drove revenue 13.6% higher in 2020, but the company is only forecasting low-single-digit growth rates over the next five years. The MLP is increasing capital expenditures to accelerate capacity growth. This is to support accelerated volume production growth by Antero Resources, but it will force the MLP to reduce its quarterly dividend in 2021. Even with the reduction, the dividend will be close to the amount of free cash flow that the company expects to produce. That means that there's not much wiggle room, and it's not a situation in which the company could simply increase shareholder distributions if it chose to do so.