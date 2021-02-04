3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

No. 3: Alphabet

Another terrific potential long-term holding is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. The Google search engine is clearly dominant and generates lots of advertising revenue -- some $135 billion in 2019 and about $46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, for a run rate (annual equivalent) of about $185 billion. But the great thing about Alphabet is that it's much more than just Google. The company also owns YouTube, Nest, and the Google Play store, collecting income from all of those, and its Google Cloud business is growing by double digits. There are calls to break up huge tech conglomerates such as Alphabet, but that isn't necessarily a threat for investors -- it may actually unlock value held in various subsidiaries.