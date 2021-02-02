3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in February

Ingevity

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) produces specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials that are used in automobiles, food and beverage production, raw material extraction, civil construction, agriculture, and industrial applications. Results suffered in 2020 due to disruptions from coronavirus as well as reduced oil production in response to tanking energy prices. Ingevity shares took a beating last year, dropping further than the S&P 500 during the first-quarter bear market , and never recovering to the same extent as market-leading tech and consumer discretionary stocks .

It's not clear if 2021 will offer a full rebound for Ingevity, with the pandemic continuing to cause problems and the energy sector still experiencing turmoil. Still, things have incrementally improved each quarter for the company, and nearly double-digit growth is expected for the full year. Before last year's challenges, Ingevity had been averaging 12% sales growth with a diversified product portfolio. It's a small company experiencing some challenges, but its 13.4 forward P/E ratio is fairly eye-popping with the sorts of valuations we're seeing elsewhere in the market. This isn't a great growth story, but there aren't too many stocks that can deliver double-digit earnings growth at these sorts of valuations.