3 Ugly Truths About Retirement You Need to Hear

Many people wind up financially stressed during their senior years for one big reason -- they don't learn the truth about retirement until it's too late. It's easy to think of retirement as this rosy, carefree period of life, but the reality is that many seniors struggle financially throughout it.

As a result, you're better off getting the lowdown on retirement -- even if it's hard to hear. Here are three key things you need to know.

1. You can't live on Social Security alone

One big misconception about Social Security is that it pays seniors enough money to replace their paychecks in full. Not even close.

If you're an average earner, those benefits will replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income. Most seniors need roughly twice that much money to maintain a comfortable standard of living, so if you're aiming to retire solely on Social Security with no other income source, think again.