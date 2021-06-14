3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Only those with a health insurance plan with a deductible of $1,400 or more for individuals or $2,800 or more for families are eligible to contribute to an HSA in 2021. Individuals may contribute up to $3,600 to an HSA this year, and families may contribute up to $7,200. These contribution limits are distinct from IRA and 401(k) limits, so an HSA is a great place to stash some extra retirement savings if you can afford to do so.

2. Your home

There are a few different ways you can squeeze money out of your home. If you're not too attached to it, you could consider downsizing. Moving to a smaller home or to a more affordable area could reduce or even eliminate your monthly mortgage payment in retirement. This would enable you to spend more of your savings on things you enjoy.

You could also consider renting out your home if you plan to travel in retirement. This could provide you with some extra income every month. However, you'd have to remember to set aside some of that money for taxes.