3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

This ETF also doesn't have as long a track record as some other funds, as it was established in 2009. With any investment, past returns don't predict future earnings. But when an investment hasn't been around as long, it's even more likely that its returns in previous years may not necessarily align with its future returns.

Since its inception in 2009, this fund has earned an average rate of return of around 18% per year. Again, you may not necessarily experience returns this high over several decades. But say that you invested $1,000 right now and did continue earning 18% average annual returns. You'd have $100,000 after around 28 years, assuming you made no additional contributions.

If you were to continue investing $100 per month, you'd have around $2.5 million after 35 years, all other factors remaining the same.

Investing in the stock market is one of the best things you can do to supercharge your savings. By choosing the right investments, you can earn more than you might think.

