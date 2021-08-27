3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Established in 1999, this fund also has a long history, making it a smart option for long-term investors. Since it was launched, it's earned an average rate of return of more than 9% per year.

If you were to invest $300 per month in this fund while earning a 9% average annual return, you'd end up with roughly $777,000 after 35 years.

3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index and includes 287 stocks that have the potential for rapid growth. This fund is also heavily weighted toward the tech industry but includes stocks from nearly a dozen different sectors.

This ETF is the youngest on the list, launched in 2004. However, it also boasts the highest returns, earning an average rate of return of more than 11% per year since its inception.

Part of the reason it's earned higher returns may be because, unlike the other two ETFs on the list, this fund wasn't around during the dot-com bubble burst of the early 2000s. So while this fund has achieved higher earnings, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a better investment than other ETFs -- timing also played a part in its performance.