3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

Building a strong investment portfolio can be challenging, because there are seemingly limitless options to choose from. If you're new to the stock market, all of those choices can be overwhelming.

The good news is that it's easier than you may think to create a solid core portfolio. These three types of investments are a fantastic choice regardless of where you are on your investing journey, and they can help send your savings to the moon.

1. S&P 500 ETFs

An S&P 500 ETF is a group of stocks that is designed to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. That means each of these funds contains around 500 stocks from the largest U.S.-based companies.

This type of investment is one of the more stable and lower-risk options. While the S&P 500 does experience short-term volatility, it's earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year since its inception. In other words, the highs and lows each year average out to around 10% annually over time.