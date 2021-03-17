3 Unstoppable Vanguard ETFs That Can Make You Rich

Since the fund's inception in 2004, it has earned an average annual return of 11%. Say you were to invest $300 per month for 35 years while earning an 11% return each year. At that rate, you'd have just over $1.2 million saved.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) contains close to 350 stocks from the information technology sector. Like the Vanguard Growth ETF, its two largest stocks are Apple and Microsoft. It also contains more-established companies, including Visa, Mastercard, and Intel.

One advantage of investing in this fund is that tech stocks are known for experiencing higher returns. But they can be more volatile than stocks in other industries. In addition, investing in a fund that includes stocks from only one industry can be risky. For that reason, it's a good idea to make sure you have a diversified portfolio if you choose this ETF.