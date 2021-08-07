3 Unusual Tactics to Retire Wealthy

A $100 weekly investment would add up to $5,200 per year. If you contributed that amount to savings every year over a typical 40-year career and you earned an average of 8% annual return, you'd have over $1.34 million by the time you retire. By most people's definition, that's enough to be wealthy.

The key here, though, is consistency. You need to start saving your $100 per week early on and you need to do it every week so your wealth can grow over time as your money works for you. This could be hard at the start of your career if you aren't making a lot of money. You may even need to consider a side gig or putting in some overtime to free up that extra $100 to invest for retirement. Or you may need to limit luxuries such as dining out.

But if you make the commitment and set up automatic transfers of $100 every weekly payday (or $200 if you get paid biweekly), the payoff will be great.

