3 Vanguard Dividend ETFs That Could Make You Rich

Since its inception, it has earned an average rate of return of around 9% per year. And over the past year, it's paid quarterly dividends of around $0.50 per share. This makes it similar to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund ETF in terms of returns. However, this ETF carries more risk with the potential for above-average growth over time.

3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) is similar to the previous fund, except it only contains U.S.-based companies rather than international stocks. It includes just over 400 stocks from companies with higher-than-average dividend yields.

This ETF is less risky than its international counterpart, and it also has a longer track record, as it was established in 2006. However, it's also experienced slightly lower returns of around 8% per year, on average, since its inception.

When it comes to dividend payments, though, this fund shines. Over the past year, it has paid quarterly dividends of around $0.70 to $0.80 per share, which can add up substantially over time.