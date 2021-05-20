3 Vanguard ETFs for Opportunistic Investors to Buy Right Now

With the stock market near record highs, it may look as if there are no opportunities. But the best investors can find opportunity in any market condition.

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track a specialized segment of the stock market that's poised to take off is a savvy move. You don't have to worry about hand-selecting individual stocks. Instead, you get a basket of securities that track a benchmark index. You get greater diversification, and you can invest based on the broader economic trends you foresee.

Vanguard has some of the lowest-cost ETFs around. Here are three that should be on your radar if you're an opportunistic investor.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

A year ago, the picture was bleak for the financial industry. The Fed had just slashed interest rates to nearly zero, and lower interest rates meant lower lending profits. Massive job losses led banks to tighten lending standards and hoard cash in anticipation of widespread defaults.