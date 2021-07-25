3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

Since its inception in 2001, this ETF has earned an average rate of return of around 9% per year. While that is slightly lower than what the S&P 500 has earned, on average, keep in mind that this fund is more diversified. Lower risk often comes with lower returns, so consider your priorities when deciding on investments.

3. Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) includes 288 stocks from companies that have the potential for rapid growth. About half the stocks in the fund are from the tech industry, though there are stocks from a wide variety of other sectors as well.

This fund is riskier than an S&P 500 ETF or Total Stock Market ETF because high-growth stocks can be more volatile. However, some of the largest stocks in this fund include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- behemoth companies that are very likely to survive market crashes.

One advantage of investing in this fund is that high-growth stocks are expected to earn higher-than-average returns. In fact, since this ETF was launched in 2004, it has earned an average return of around 12% per year.