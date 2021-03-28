3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy and Hold for Decades

In addition, the largest stocks in this particular growth ETF include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's parent company, Alphabet. While they are high-growth companies, they're also solid companies with strong track records, which lowers your risk.

Investing for the long term is key

Regardless of where you choose to invest, be sure you're taking a long-term approach. The stock market isn't a "get rich quick" scheme, and it takes time to see substantial returns.

ETFs are a great option for many investors. These Vanguard ETFs make great long-term investments, and the longer you hold them, the more money you could potentially earn.

