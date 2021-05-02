3 Warren Buffett Stocks Perfect for Your Retirement Portfolio

One major advantage of being both a card brand and an issuer is the following: As a lender to its cardholders, AmEx can get a very good fix on their spending profile and habits, all the better to tailor its feature set and famous perks. And that helps enhance the status and prestige of its cards. There are Visas and Mastercards with spending limits and features that approach those of, say, the Black Card. They aren't quite as impressive, however, and the products don't have the same cache. AmEx credit cards are the ones high-net-worth individuals want to own and use.

One of the many benefits of having a relatively affluent (and loyal) customer base is that at times when the economy is poised to pop -- like, for instance, now, as we emerge from the pandemic -- those clients can really power the fundamentals higher.

Let's also keep in mind one sector AmEx cardholders have always favored: travel. If any corner of the economy is really going to shoot skyward post-coronavirus, it's that one, given all the pent-up demand and formerly constricted supply.