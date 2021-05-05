3 Ways a Roth IRA Is Icing on the Retirement Cake

Roth IRAs are usually recommended for young workers and those who think they're earning about the same or less than they think they'll spend annually in retirement. These workers could end up in a higher tax bracket in retirement than they're in right now, so giving the government a small percentage of their contributions today is usually the smarter financial play.

Let's say you're a single adult who earned $50,000 last year and contributed 10% of that, or $5,000, to your retirement account. This year, you retire and you want to spend $54,000 to cover your expenses, plus some extra for travel. If you put last year's contribution in a Roth IRA, you'd have paid taxes on all $50,000 you earned, minus the standard deduction and any other tax breaks you qualify for. But this year, if you withdrew all $54,000 you spent from your Roth IRA, you wouldn't owe taxes on any of it.