3 Ways an IRA Is a Perfect Supplement to Social Security

If you stand a decent chance of living a longer-than-average life, it will be worthwhile to delay starting to collect Social Security as long as you can -- ideally until age 70. Income from an IRA can help you get by until your Social Security checks start flowing. (Another reason to delay collecting Social Security, if you're married and are the higher earner, is to make your checks as large as possible for when you or your spouse are widowed -- and able to claim the larger of your two benefit checks.)

It's worth reading up on retirement strategies and how to save and invest effectively for your future. A few hours spent learning more might lead to your having many thousands of dollars more in your golden years.

