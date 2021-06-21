3 Ways Around an Extravagant Stock Price

Say you want to purchase 10 shares of a stock when its share price falls to $15 or below. Then you ignore the stock and trust the computer to do its work. When the share price falls to $15, you get your 10 shares. But if shares fall to $10 the next day, you missed out on an opportunity to get your 10 shares for $50 less.

There's no guarantee you would've avoided this mistake even if you'd been monitoring your portfolio closely. But if you'd been keeping up with company news, it's possible you could have seen the bigger drop coming and saved yourself some money.

3. Purchase fractional shares

Fractional shares are most people's best bet for purchasing an expensive stock. They're pretty much exactly what they sound like.

Instead of buying a full share of a stock for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you purchase a fraction of that stock for a fraction of the price. You choose how much you want to pay and what you want to invest in. Then you end up with as much of a share of that stock as your dollars allow you to purchase.