3 Ways Dividend Stocks Can Help You Survive a Stock Market Crash

2. You'll feel less stressed

There's something about the knowledge that you have money coming in that can make a stock market crash easier to deal with mentally. When you're stressed, you're more likely to make poor, rash decisions that cost you money, but when you're operating from a place of having peace of mind, you're more likely to make smart ones.

3. You may experience less volatility in your portfolio

Companies that pay dividends consistently are also companies that tend to have staying power. As such, you may find that even if the market crashes, your dividend stocks do a better job of retaining their value.

How to find the right dividend stocks