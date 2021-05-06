3 Ways Greed Could Be Your Investing Downfall

When the stock markets are soaring and you see securities prices increasing each time you look at them, you may get major FOMO (fear of missing out). Especially if you have friends or family members who are bragging about how much they made investing in a certain stock.

But this could put you in a place where your investments aren't in line with your goals. And when your main motivation for investing in something is because of greed rather than your goals, it could be your major downfall.

1. It can make you buy high

When greed takes over and you fear missing out on investment growth, jumping on an investment bandwagon may be tempting. The issue with bandwagoning, though, is that the stock may be trading at a high and positioned for a correction. And if this happens, you may end up buying your stock or mutual fund just before it drops in price, and it could take a while before you see subsequent increases.