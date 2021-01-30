3 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

The stock market has soared to kick off 2021 despite some investors worrying we'd see declines early on in the year. But the big question remains: How long can this rally keep going? Given the way stocks on the whole are extremely overvalued right now, it's pretty much inevitable that at some point, our current bubble is going to burst. It may happen in February, March, or even beyond, but current trading levels really aren't sustainable.

1. Boosting my emergency savings (but only a little)

I'll be fully transparent and say that I already have about a year's worth of living expenses tucked away in my savings account. (An aggressive target, some might say, but that's where my comfort level is.) As such, I don't plan to boost my emergency fund substantially in the coming weeks or months, because I'm already pretty well protected. At the same time, though, I'm naturally cutting back on expenses during the pandemic because, let's face it, there's really nowhere safe to go, and so many of the things I'd normally spend on are off the table right now. Given the ease at which I'm freeing up cash, I'll put some of it into savings for a small touch of added protection and the rest into my brokerage account so that when buying opportunities arise, I'll be ready.