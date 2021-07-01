3 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

So far, those moves have resulted in new investments that are, as a group, underperforming the market -- even after the rally in value stocks. But they have maximized my ability to sleep at night.

That said, I've mostly held onto growth stocks despite their huge rally since the 2020 crash. I have also been opportunistic in buying more shares of some of my favorite growth stocks when pullbacks present me with a better moment to buy.

Overall, my portfolio has become slightly more conservative over the past year. To be clear, I'm still steadily investing most of my contributions to my retirement accounts and brokerage account in various stocks. I'm just leaving more cash on the sidelines for now.

Some may see this as padding my emergency fund. But the extra cash sitting in my bank and brokerage accounts isn't for emergencies. It's for investing -- which brings us to parts two and three.

2. Creating a list of stocks to buy and the prices I'm willing to pay for them

