3 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

The stock market has always been subject to volatility, but this past year has been a particularly wild ride.

After the market experienced one of the worst crashes in history last March, it almost immediately rebounded into a remarkable recovery. In fact, since the market bottomed out last spring, the S&P 500 has earned unprecedented returns of close to 100%.

The stock market is famous for its volatility, though, so it will probably experience another downturn at some point in the future. While nobody knows when, exactly, that will happen, it's never a bad idea to start preparing now. If the stock market bubble does burst, here's what I'm doing to be ready for it.

1. I'm only investing money I won't need anytime soon

It can be daunting to continue investing when the market dips, but investing consistently is key to building long-term wealth. If you stop investing every time the market may be on the verge of a downturn, you're limiting your earning potential.