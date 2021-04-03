3 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

3. I'm maintaining a long-term outlook

Stock market crashes can be intimidating, but they're no cause for panic. Historically, the market has always recovered from every one of its downturns -- and it's extremely likely it will bounce back again if another crash is on the horizon.

If you maintain a long-term outlook, it's easier to avoid panic-selling when stock prices begin to drop. Remind yourself that the market will recover eventually, and you'll be able to ride out the storm.

The key to investing for the long term is to ensure you're investing in quality stocks or funds. Healthy companies with strong business fundamentals will be able to survive a market downturn, so their stock prices should bounce back. As long as you're putting your money behind strong investments, you should be able to get through even the worst market crashes.