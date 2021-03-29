3 Ways Social Security Can Change Over Time

Like the wage cap, the earnings test limit changes from year to year, so it's something for seniors to be mindful of if they're receiving benefits before full retirement age. (Once full retirement age kicks in, beneficiaries can earn as much money as they'd like and still collect their Social Security payments in full.)

Despite the fact that Social Security has been around for a long time, there are aspects of the program that evolve through the years. Knowing what those are can help you better manage your money during your working years and also help you manage your finances during retirement. It pays to keep reading up on Social Security changes, because lawmakers also have the ability to alter the program -- ideally in a manner that better serves the public.

