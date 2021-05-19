3 Ways Social Security Can Save Your Retirement When You Haven't Saved Enough

3. Social Security and savings should go hand in hand

To be clear, Social Security is not meant to serve as a replacement for retirement savings. Rather, the two should be used to supplement one another so that collectively, you have a healthy income stream to look forward to as a senior. The point, however, is that if you're nearing the end of your career and realize you don't have anywhere close to the amount of savings you'd like, you don't necessarily need to panic. Instead, you can make smart choices, like delaying your Social Security filing as long as possible, to squeeze more money out of the program on a monthly basis.

You can also make a point to live frugally in retirement to stretch a limited nest egg further. Moving to a smaller home, cooking instead of dining out, and sourcing free entertainment can help you thrive in retirement, even with minimal savings to draw from.

