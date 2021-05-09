3 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Your Social Security Benefits

Now most of these states do offer an exemption for lower earners, and some offer a low enough cost of living that they're worth moving to for your senior years, even if it means taking a hit on your Social Security income. But it's important to keep these 13 states on your radar if you're worried about losing a chunk of your benefits.

3. Hold off on filing until you're no longer working

Because you can claim Social Security as early as age 62, albeit at a reduced rate, it's feasible that you may end up collecting benefits before you're actually retired. But remember, any income you receive will increase your chances of having your benefits taxed, so if you're planning to leave your job at, say, age 65, you may want to hold off on claiming your benefits until then. Doing so will also help minimize the hit you'll take on your benefits by filing early.