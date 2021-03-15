3 Ways to Become a Millionaire Making Money in Your Sleep

We'd all love to be millionaires (unless we're already billionaires, of course) -- but many of us assume that it will never happen. Don't sell yourself short, though, because for many people, achieving millionairehood -- and locking in long-term financial security through the end of retirement -- is much more possible than they thought.

Better still, becoming a millionaire doesn't have to require lots of work. Indeed, your money can grow and grow while you sleep! Here, in honor of National Napping Day, which happens to be March 15, are three ways to get wealthier while you sleep.

No. 1: Use the power of time

Glance at the table below and you'll see that if your money is growing at 8% annually, you can achieve millionairehood whether you invest $10,000 annually, $15,000 annually, or $20,000 annually. A key difference, of course, is that you can get there much faster if you invest greater sums -- it might be accomplished in only about 20 years. That can seem like a long time, but if you're 35 now, that could provide enough to retire early with, at age 55 or soon after. And if you're 45, it can beef up your savings and give you more financial security at retirement.