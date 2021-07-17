3 Ways to Become a Millionaire Without Having to Win the Lottery

Many people dream of becoming a millionaire in their lifetime. If you're one of them, here's a little secret -- it's a more attainable goal than you'd think. These simple moves will help you reach millionaire status, even on an average salary.

1. Live below your means

You can't grow wealth if you spend every dollar you earn. If you want to eventually become a millionaire, you'll need to get into the habit of not spending every dollar that comes your way. That could mean not buying the most expensive home in your neighborhood, driving an older car, or taking modest vacations instead of fancier ones.

A good way to help ensure that you're spending modestly enough is to put yourself on a budget. That way, you'll have your various expenses mapped out for you and you'll be able to identify those it's possible to cut back on. Having a budget will also help you prioritize where your money goes so that you're saving consistently without making yourself too unhappy in the process.

2. Put money into tax-advantaged accounts