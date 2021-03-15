3 Ways to Build a Portfolio You Won't Lose Sleep Over

Now the extent to which you invest in stocks will hinge largely on your personal tolerance for risk, but your age should be a factor as well. As a general rule, the closer you are to retirement, the less aggressive you should be with regard to holding stocks, whereas when you're younger, going heavy on stocks is a solid move.

Want to narrow down your stock allocation a bit more specifically? If so, you can use the rule of 110, which states that if you subtract your age from 110, you should have that percentage of your portfolio in stocks. A 60-year-old, for example, would be advised to have 50% of his or her assets in stocks based on this formula, while a 30-year-old would be 80% invested in stocks.

Again, there's wiggle room here, and risk tolerance can, and should, come into play. But if you follow this basic rule, it'll help you assemble a portfolio with an appropriate level of stocks given your age.

2. Load up on index funds if individual stocks intimidate you

Buying individual stocks can be a daunting prospect. You need to research each individual company and make sure it aligns with your investment strategy.