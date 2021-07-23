3 Ways to Collect Social Security Benefits Even if You've Never Worked

If you're financially dependent on someone who passes away, you may be entitled to receive Social Security survivors benefits. Generally, survivors benefits are reserved for widow(er)s. However, in some cases, they're also available to children, parents, ex-spouses, and other family members.

How much you could receive in survivors benefits depends on your age, your relation to the deceased person, and his or her work record. If you're a widow(er), you've reached your FRA, and your spouse was entitled to Social Security benefits, you may be entitled to collect his or her entire benefit amount.

Survivors benefits are unique for each situation, so if you're not sure whether you're eligible, it's best to contact the Social Security Administration to see if you qualify.

Social Security benefits are a vital source of income for many retirees, and you may be eligible for monthly checks even if you've never worked. By researching your options, you can collect as much money as possible and enjoy a more financially secure retirement.

