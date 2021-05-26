3 Ways to Diversify Your Investments When Money Is Tight

There are plenty of low-cost stocks with solid growth potential. But if you waste too much money on fees and commissions, you won't be able to afford as many of them.

If you're on a budget, having the right brokerage account is crucial if you're looking to build a diverse portfolio. Specifically, you should aim for a brokerage that won't charge a commission on each trade you make. You may also want to look for a brokerage that won't charge you for not making enough trades.

The more diverse your portfolio is, the more opportunities you'll have to grow your wealth. At the same time, diversification is often the ticket to riding out stock market crashes, especially since some sectors can get hit harder than others.

The good news is that you don't need a ton of money to assemble a diverse portfolio. You just need to choose the right brokerage account and load up on affordable investments that lend themselves to that goal.

