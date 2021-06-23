3 Ways to Diversify Your Portfolio Outside of Stocks

That said, you may be better off putting just a small portion of your assets into cryptocurrency. Not only is the digital currency market very volatile, but it's still difficult to determine whether cryptocurrency is a viable long-term investment, or whether it's the sort of thing you can really only put money into on a short-term basis.

The future value of cryptocurrency will hinge largely on how much demand there is for it. Right now, demand is high because cryptocurrency is a limited commodity. But if it doesn't become a widely accepted form of payment, then it may not be worth much, or anything at all, in five, 10, or 20 years from now.

Diversity in your investment portfolio is important, but stocks aren't the only way to achieve it. It pays to consider these options if you're really looking to mix things up.

