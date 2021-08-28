3 Ways to Earn $1 Million Before You Retire

If you're not aiming to amass $1 million by the time you retire, you might want to think about doing so. It's not exactly the right sum for everyone, but most of us will want to have a rather large nest egg to draw from in retirement.

Here are three ways you might get to that million dollars, some better than others. See which one makes the most sense for you.

1. Hope for the best

This is the worst of the three ways to retire with a million dollars, yet it's one that many people are employing. Some employ it by spending money on lottery tickets -- despite the fact that the odds of winning a huge jackpot are often millions to one. Others may be hoping to inherit money from a relative -- though that's rarely a sure thing, as many relatives may not be as wealthy as you think, or they may have other ideas of how their assets will be distributed upon their demise.